Visitors to the 2019 Rockin' K Farms Fall Festival will have an opportunity to explore the most massive Hooks logo ever created.

"True to American folklore, baseball and cornfields go hand-in-hand," Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle said. "The Rockin' K Farms Fall Festival coincides with many of our key objectives we strive for at Whataburger Field, and we're eager to partner on an even bigger scale. I know I'm looking forward to solving the giant Hooks-themed maze with my three sons!"

The 6.2-acre maze near Robstown will resemble the Hooks' primary logo to celebrate the franchise's 15th season in Corpus Christi.

Participants will have to answer 10 Hooks-related questions throughout the maze.

Hooks mascots Rusty and Sammy will make appearances at the fall festival during its opening weekend, Sept. 28-29.

