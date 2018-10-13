AUSTIN, Texas —

2ND QUARTER

***BAYLOR LEADS 7-6***

TEXAS (CONT)

Texas kicker Cameron Dicker converted the 35-yard field goal to narrow the Longhorn deficit to 7-6.

1ST QUARTER

***BAYLOR LEADS 7-3***

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Watson started the drive with a nine-yard run. On second down, the Longhorns gave the ball to Watson again for no gain, but handed the ball off to him a third time in a row to pick up a first down. Watson carried the ball for a fourth straight time, picking up another five yards. Buechele took a deep shot to Humphrey on second down, but overthrew the pass. On third and five, Buechele threw a deep pass to Collin Johnson down the right sideline, which was also overthrown, but a pass interference penalty moved the chains. On the next play, Buechele connected with Johnson on an 18-yard crossing route to the Baylor 25-yard line. A first down pass to tight end Andrew Beck was dropped, but Watson picked up six yards on the ground on second down. On third and four, Buechele completed a short pass to the left to Watson, but he was stopped short of the first down. This play ended the first quarter.

BAYLOR (OWN 25)

JaMycal Hasty started the drive with an two-yard run, and quarterback Charlie Brewer was sacked on second down to set up third and long. On third and seven, Brewer converted the first down on a 17-yard out route to Jalen Hurd. The Bears crossed the 50 after a nine-yard pass to Chris Platt and a five-yard run by Hasty. Brewer then connected with Christoph Henle for and Hasty set up third and short outside the red zone with a two-yard run. Brewer picked up the first down with a 14-yard run to the Texas 18-yard line. A second down scramble by Brewer was erased by a holding penalty. Brewer then connected with a Marques Jones on a stop route to set up third and 11 from the 19-yard line. On third and 11, Brewer gave Baylor the lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Mims. Baylor leads 7-3.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Sam Ehlinger started 2-for-3 passing on the first set of downs before he lost two yards on a quarterback keeper. Ehlinger followed up with a 16-yard completion to Lil'Jordan Humphrey which got the Longhorns to midfield. Back-to-back runs from Ehlinger and Tre Watson put the Longhorns in striking distance of the red zone. On fourth and two from the Baylor 30-yard line, Watson gained a first down with a three-yard rush. Ehlinger was replaced by Shane Buechele with an apparent hand injury. Texas' offense stalled in the red zone and Cameron Dicker gave UT a 3-0 lead with a 40-yard field goal.

PREGAME

The Texas Longhorns are riding a high wave of momentum after knocking off the defending Big 12 Champions, the Oklahoma Sooners, in the Red River Showdown, 48-45.

The win gives the Longhorns its fifth win in a row and catapulted them into the top 10 in the national rankings. Next up, the 4-2 Baylor Bears come to town. Baylor just defeated Kansas State at home, 37-34 -- a team that took Texas down to the wire 19-14.

However, the ESPN Football Power Index picks the Longhorns an overwhelming favorite in this matchup with an 84.1 percent chance to win the game. Recent history seems to favor the Longhorns, as well. Baylor has not defeated Texas since 2014, when the Bears were a top 10 ranked team, led by senior quarterback Bryce Petty.

Kick off for Texas-Baylor is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday Oct. 13 on ESPN.

