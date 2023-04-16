Former West Oso track star and USA Track and Field runner comes back to South Texas to coach

"Being a young African American Elite athlete here in Corpus is something that other kids can look at"

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A'keyla Mitchell, a 6-time state champion in track and field from Corpus Christi, has returned to her hometown to give back by creating the Train Elite Crew program for aspiring runners.

"I posted one post and from there it just took off," said Mitchell.

The program, which has already attracted about 30 kids, is designed to provide a winning environment for young athletes and serves as a safe space for black athletes who may feel underrepresented in their schools.

"A'keyla definitely opened that door for us to come here and have the competition we need. Especially being the best in our schools, and honestly the best in our district and maybe even the area," said Trinity Anscombe, a sophomore from Robstown and 100m, 200m, Triple Jump and Long-Jumper.

Mitchell, who ran track at Kansas State and for Team USA, hopes to inspire and guide the next generation of track and field stars leading by example and helping them develop their own individual identities and accomplishments.

"In my school there's not enough kids that look like me, talk like me, and I just feel like I come here and it's a black community. I love seeing people who look like me. It makes me very comfortable and excited to come to practice," added Anscombe.

"I made my name in the track world. People who know me, 'A'keyla Mitchell, oh, she's track and field, she did this!' and I want to be able to give that to them. If you type up Trinity, 'oh, she's this and this', type up 'Aubrey, Jayden, Lae' I want them to be able to have that. I don't want their name attached to mine. I already have that. I want them to be their own individual," said Mitchell.

Athletes like Jayden McCoy of Tuloso-Midway had standout performances at district in April. McCoy has been working with Mitchell for several months.

"Let God work through me. Show the young people how it's done. Hopefully be a great role model, set some new PRs and make it to state," said McCoy.

The Train Elite Crew program is open to aspiring runners aged 5 and up, including college athletes.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!