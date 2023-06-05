H S Softball Playoffs, Carroll sweeps Weslaco East, 7-3

Carroll took care of business in the valley against East for game one.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H S Softball Playoffs:

-Off the top, Easts' #11 Kaylin Morales hits one towards left, gets on base for the single.

-The Tigers at bat, one runner on, #2 Kiley Flores with the hit towards mid field. Aylah Mata gets to come on home. 1-0, Carroll.

-Two Tigers on base, #10 Isabella Guzman drills that one towards center, two runners come home. Guzman with the two-run-double. Carroll stays in the lead, 3-0.

-Carroll would get the sweep in a 7-3 final against Weslaco East.

-The Tigers will face Mercedes in the region quarter round next week.

