Julian Delgado becomes household name after winning back-to-back national titles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not every day we have someone win a national title back-to-back in the same year.

But when we're talking about Julian Delgado, it's no surprise.

He just picked up his second title in a different weight division just months after winning his first.

"His work ethic is very strong. I've never seen a kid work so hard and be determined," said Robert Gutierrez, Julian's boxing coach. "Told him look, let's take run at this. Let's see how we do and let's see how far we can get. And now the sky is the limit," Gutierrez added.

Julian already qualified for the Olympic trials, but he wants to do it for three weight divisions.

"You're not allowed to recompete because they want to allow as many people the opportunity to quality for the Olympic trials. That's why I went down to 165 because I wanted to be a multiple time champion," said Julian.

Rafael Davila is the former President of the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association told 3News, Julian is different from other athletes who have come to his gym.

"That alone separates him from the rest. He has the heart, he has that natural god given talent that when he hits, he hits," said Davila.

Julian's boxing journey started only a year ago, and so far he's hit every single goal he set for himself.

He sees it more as a to-do list.

"I have it written out on a timeline and I have it pinned to a wall on my room. I see it every day when I wake up and I just mark it off," Julian added.

His first accomplishment was winning his first pair of golden gloves. Then a national title. A few months later, another one.

Julian Delgado is a house-hold name in the Coastal Bend now.

"At least once or twice, every time, I'm getting stopped by somebody. Just 'congratulations! We're really rooting for you. We're proud to see you doing something from Corpus Christi." "Hey congrats, I saw you on the news!" "Hey, I see your TikTok's, I follow you," Julian added.

The goal is to compete for team USA-boxing and win gold. Not for himself, but for his hometown.

"To stand in that ring alone and yes, I'm physically alone in there, but spiritually, I have people behind me and it means a lot to me. Just a simple congratulations and we're so proud to see you do something for the community. It just means a lot to me," he added.

In September, he'll compete in another weight division, then again for the Olympic trials in December.

