Pickleball on the rise in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As one season ends, another one begins. However, when discussing pickleball, enthusiasts in Corpus Christi enjoy the sport year-round. The game's popularity is on the rise in the area, with a growing number of individuals joining the wave every week.

"I say since 2019-2020, I think we have about 300 to 400 players playing around the city. I mean, this facility is full every day," said Al Kruse, owner of the largest pickleball facility near downtown, featuring ten courts.

With the sport's significant growth, Kruse anticipates the need for more facilities. "The sport is growing so much that we're going to need more facilities. I hate turning people away. It makes me feel bad. There's nothing I can do, so I have people call and reserve courts two or three days or a week in advance," Kruse explained.

Terry Schade, a player for a few years, discovered pickleball during the shutdown in 2020. "I heard about it during the pandemic. I had a heart attack in 2019 and a quadruple bypass. When the pandemic shut everything down, I needed something to do to get exercise," Schade said. Since then, he has been dedicated to the sport, appreciating its competitive nature and the opportunity to socialize. "I think it's the competitive nature of it and then also the social aspect of it. It's a great place to meet friends. As you get older and older, it's harder and harder to find competitiveness, and this is a good way to find competition," Schade added.

Just a few months ago, the Coastal Bend Pickleball Association was established to coordinate major pickleball events, aiming to attract players from out of town.

"National tournaments, state tournaments, and start leagues and work with all organizations from here all over town. Everybody has pickleball going, but no one is coordinating anything, so we're all trying to help everybody in the Coastal Bend," stated a representative of the newly formed organization.

Lessons are available at Al Kruse Court on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with a fee of three dollars to play.

