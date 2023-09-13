Previewing the Top Rank Boxing main event this week in CC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is getting set to host a big time boxing card Friday night with "Top Rank on ESPN" coming to the American Bank Center.
It'll be the first Top Rank card in town in five years as the IBF Featherweight champ Luis Alberto "El Venado" Lopez puts his belt on the line against fellow Mexican national Joet Gonzalez. The two spoke Monday afternoon at the press conference ahead of their big title fight. Both Lopez and Gonzalez say they crave a win Friday to earn respect while fighting so close to their home country.
The undercard gets underway online on ESPN+ at 5 PM. The Lopez-Gonzalez headliner will be shown on ESPN and ESPN Deportes along with the co-main event between undefeated Xander Zayas and Robert Valenzeula Jr. That broadcast gets started at 9 PM.