SGA and Calallen road trippin' to State

TEXAS, USA — For class 3A, Santa Gertrudis Academy punched their ticket to state after beating Jourdanton 5-2.
Under Head Coach, Thomas De Los Santos, this would be the fifth state appearance with one state title under his belt. He said it's primetime and the clock is ticking to fix the little things. So now, is the most important piece to the puzzle.
"I think we're playing the best we have all season. We just got to stay sharp and have quality at-bats," said De Los Santos.
In class 4A, the #7 Calallen Wildcats were the underdogs against #2 Boerne.
The young team with mostly freshmen starting, sent Boerne home in a 8-1. The winner-take-all punched the Wildcats their ticket to state.
"It's been a rollercoaster, but one thing that's special about these girls is that they love to compete. They love the competition. They want that challenge, and they want to see how they can do. They want to prove themselves; they want to show everybody what they have, and it's really fun," said Head Softball Coach, Teresa Lentz.
Santa Gertrudis Academy plays on Wednesday at the University of Texas at Austin. Calallen will play on Thursday.
The times have not yet been released.
