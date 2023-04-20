South Texas Football Officials Association call on local sports journalists for 'weighing' of HS Football games

"We don't get too much of a negative response from coaches saying, 'I don't like it'. Actually, it was a suggestion from a couple of coaches years ago"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few members of the South Texas Football Officials Association (STFOA) met with Coastal Bend Sports Journalists to chat about 'weighing' football games for the season this fall.

The purpose is to eliminate any biases there may be among the officials or coaches.

"For example, you'll have Calallen and Flour Bluff or G-P Carroll game and if that's a top game, the coaches will come up from those two schools and pick the officials they want. Then we'll move on to the second highest ranked game and so on until we get to ten," said Val Moreno, the President of the South Texas Football Officials Association.

The association have done this for several years.

"We don't get too much of a negative response from coaches saying, 'I don't like it'. Actually, it was a suggestion from a couple of coaches years ago," said Oscar Benavides, the Vice President of the South Texas Football Officials Association.

This system keeps coaches from getting the same officiating crew over and over again.

"Operating procedures states that our crews can be allowed to do a single school three times in one season," Benavides added.

They said the purpose is to keep the integrity on the field strong.

"Every coach and every school need to have the same opportunity to get the officials of their choosing regardless of you're a small 2A or bigger 5A school, we want everybody to get the fair chance," said Benavides.

The only difference between the upcoming season and seasons in the past is fewer official availability. So much so, there will be less games played on Friday.

"We're trying to schedule Thursday games and Saturday games because we have a shortage official. There are some weeks where we can't cover every game that's in our area," said Moreno.

If anyone wants to be a high school football official, they can sign up here. Training will be provided.

Coaches will choose their officiating crew the first week of May.

