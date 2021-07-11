Local trailblazers paving way for women in sports

Both say their journey's are far from over, and they hope along the way, they'll inspire other women to pursue their dreams with no fear.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was only a few years ago when we saw the first female coach in the NFL and NBA. Let's face it, while things are changing, it still feels like a mans world sometimes. That's why here at the local level, women like Ashlee Foreman and Brenda Marshall are changing up the playbook and setting the tone for other women.

It's South Texas culture. High School Football. For Ashlee Foreman, football was her first love.

"I played football for the Kansas City Titans. It's a women's semi-pro football team," said Ashlee.

Once the semi-pro days were over, Ashlee found another way to get on the field and hit the turf.

"If I can't play," she added, "I'm okay with refereeing. I'm okay with it".

Ashlee is a football official and officiates all over South Texas. When she's on the field, it's just another day of work, but for others, it's a learning curve.

"Not everyone, but I get a lot of people like, 'you refereeing?!' like...yes...yes".

Being one of very few female officials, she doesn't expect any kind of handouts. Ashlee said her male counterparts do her that favor and hold her accountable.

"They go out of their way I feel like to help me, making sure I get things right, and making sure I keep the boys safe," said Ashlee.

While many in South Texas support Ashlee, she said there's still more work that needs to be done.

"To get it to where it's not a big thing. Every coach just greets me like all the other referee's, it would be amazing".

She isn't alone in holding high standards for women in sports. In fact, Brenda Marshall, the Athletic Director of CCISD helped set those standards decades ago.

"I told my mom, when I graduated, I said 'I love you, but I will never come back home until I get a position in athletic administration and come back and make a difference for what we didn't have'. I actually told her that in 1973," said Brenda.

Brenda, being a woman of her word came back to CCISD to work in the athletic department in 1986. At the time, she was one of five women in all of Texas, working in high school athletics; and even though she stuck out like a sore thumb, she handled business when business needed handling.

"A male coach came to see one of my bosses," said Brenda, "at that time, Joey Allen, and he says 'I never answered to a female before. I never had a female tell my what to do' and he says 'well, you will listen to her and you will do what she says'"

Thanks to Brenda's roots, she never settled at good. Only great.

"My father was a policeman here in town and my mother was a nurse and they taught us to never give. Do what you need to do and never back down. Somebody's not going to walk over you," Brenda added.

Both say their journey's are far from over, and they hope along the way, they'll inspire other women to pursue their dreams with no fear.

