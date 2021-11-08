Watch: BYU football team reacts after protein bar company pays tuition of 36 walk-ons

The groundbreaking name, image and likeness deal gives every player on the deal a deal with Built Brands, including 36 walk-ons who will have their tuition paid for.

We can all agree there's almost nothing better than those videos where college sports teams announce a walk-on athlete has earned a scholarship to have his or her tuition paid for.

We got a unique one at Brigham Young University on Thursday thanks to the new name, image and likeness rules in the NCAA.

BYU football and Built Brands, LLC announced groundbreaking NIL agreements on Thursday that include individual multi-year NIL agreements with BYU players and compensation to all members of the team, including compensation to all walk-on players in the amount comparable to the costs of tuition for the academic year.

Built Brands, based in Utah, makes protein bars, energy supplements and other health and wellness related products.

In total, 123 football players with BYU will enter into agreements directly with Built. Of those include 36 walk-on players in the program this year.

Players entering into the NIL agreement will wear Built branding on their practice helmets and participate in experiential events for Built, according to a release from BYU. Walk-on players will provide additional social media and experience promotions for Built as part of their agreements.

“We are excited to partner with BYU and all 123 players on the football team. We are making history together,” Nick Greer, co-founder of Built Brands, said in a release. “Cougar players know success happens when every player invests in each other to do what's best for the team. That’s what we believe at Built too, and we're excited to support every player of the BYU football team. Games are won when every single player lifts and supports each other with everything they've got. That is how we will all win. That is how we unite as one!”

“With the changes in the NIL space, we have embraced the role of advocates as our student-athletes involve themselves in quality opportunities to use NIL to help earn additional income," BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe said in a release.

"Our newly launched Built4Life program has been instrumental in helping educate, support, and find creative and permissible ways for our student-athletes to maximize their potential. We look forward to many years of success in this area.”

BYU football went 11-1 last season and quarterback Zach Wilson was drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Jets.

