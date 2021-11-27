North Texas upsets UTSA breaking Roadrunner's undefeated season, wins 45-23

The 'Runners took on the Mean Green Saturday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio went against North Texas in football on Saturday afternoon.

At halftime, the score was 31 to 13 with the Mean Green in the lead. The 'Runners fought hard, but ultimately lost to North Texas, 45-23.

This game was a surprising upset. North Texas' is tied for season wins and loses, 6-6, whereas coming into the game, UTSA was undefeated, 11-0.

City officials are encouraging businesses to flick on orange lights from the evening of Dec. 1 through Dec. 4 as the 'Runners prepare for their first-ever championship game, calling it a way to "honor UTSA's impact on the city, including the remarkable events and people that have built an institution of excellence."

Also, UTSA students do not need to pay to attend the Conference USA championship football game at the Alamodome on Dec. 3.

The school tweeted Monday that students can claim free tickets to the title game beginning Nov. 29.