Astros get revenge from game 1, take care of game 2 with a 5-2 final against the Phillies

The series is tied 1-1

HOUSTON — -Astros getting a quick lead to start the game. when I say quick, I mean two pitches into the game quick. Altuve on base, and Jeremy Pena's hit down left. 1-0, Astros.

-Jordan Alvarez who cranks one to the wall. Pena would come home, the Astros lead, 2-0 from the RBI-double.

-Top of the first still, and the Phillies start racking up those errors. Yordan comes home making it 3-0.

-In the 5th, how about Alex Bomb-Bregman with the two-run-home run!! Astros stretch out the lead, 5-0.

-The Astros would win game 2 in a 5-2 final over the Phillies.

