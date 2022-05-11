H-Town held it down and are the 2022 World Champions!

Jeremy Pena is the World Series MVP, the only rookie to earn this award since 1997.

HOUSTON — -The play that changed the entire night for them Astros is from former Corpus Christi Hook, Yordan Alvarez who hits that ball to the moon! 450 feet out of here for the three-run-homerun! This would put the Astros in the lead.

-An RBI would follow that

-Your Houston Astros are the 2022 World Champions!!!!!!!!! H-Town held it down!!!

