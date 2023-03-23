MLB Power Rankings: Ranking every team ahead of 2023 MLB season

NEW YORK — Lots of players switched uniforms in the 2022-23 Major League Baseball offseason.
Some teams made minor moves, while others like the New York Mets and San Diego Padres made big splashes.
And now that Opening Day is next week, rosters are being shaped and fringe players are finding out if they made the cut, the Locked On Podcast Network's MLB hosts around the countryvoted ahead of the season to rank all 30 MLB teams.
Locked On's Preseason 2023 MLB Power Rankings
30. Washington Nationals
2022 record: 55-107 (5th in NL East)
Key additions: RHP Trevor Williams, 3B Jeimer Candelario, OF Corey Dickerson, 1B Dominic Smith, 1B Erasmo Ramírez
Key losses: OF Nelson Cruz
29. Oakland Athletics
2022 record: 60-102 (5th in AL West)
Key additions: INF Aledmys Díaz, INF Jace Peterson, RHP Trevor May, RHP Shintaro Fujinami, 1B Jesús Aguilar, RHP Drew Rucinski, CF Esteury Ruiz, C Manny Piña, OF JJ Bleday
Key losses: C Sean Murphy, LHP Cole Irvin, LHP A.J. Puk
28. Detroit Tigers
2022 record: 66-96 (4th in AL Central)
Key additions: RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3B Nick Maton, C Donny Sands, OF Matt Vierling
Key losses: C Tucker Barhart, LHP Gregory Soto, 3B Jeimer Candelario
27. Colorado Rockies
2022 record: 68-94 (5th in NL West)
Key additions: RHP Pierce Johnson, RHP Connor Seabold, OF Jurickson Profar
Key losses: RHP Carlos Estevez, OF Sam Hilard, OF Connor Joe
Key extensions: RHP Tyler Kinley
26. Cincinnati Reds
2022 record: 62-100 (tied for 4th in NL Central)
Key additions: INF/OF Wil Myers, C Curt Casali, RHP Luke Weaver, INF Kevin Newman, INF Nick Solak
Key losses: INF Kyle Farmer
25. Pittsburgh Pirates
2022 record: 62-100 (tied for 4th in NL Central)
Key additions: LHP Rich Hill, 1B Carlos Santana, DH Andrew McCutchen, C Austin Hedges, RHP Vince Velasquez, LHP Jarlin Garcia, 1B Ji-Man Choi, OF Connor Joe
Key losses: INF Kevin Newman, RPH Zach Thompson, RHP Bryce Wilson
24. Kansas City Royals
2022 record: 65-97 (5th in AL Central)
Key additions: RHP Jordan Lyles, RHP Zack Greinke, LHP Aroldis Chapman, LHP Ryan Yarbrough
Key losses: SS Adalberto Mondesi, CF Michael A. Taylor
23. Miami Marlins
2022 record: 69-93 (4th in NL East)
Key additions: 2B Luis Arraez, 3B Jean Segura, RHP Johnny Cueto, RHP Matt Barnes, RHP JT Chargois, LHP A.J. Puk
Key losses: RHP Pablo Lopez, 3B/OF Brian Anderson, LHP Richard Bleier, OF JJ Bleday
22. Chicago Cubs
2022 record: 74-88 3rd in NL Central)
Key additions: SS Dansby Swanson, RHP Jameson Taillon, LHP Drew Smyly, CF Cody Bellinger, 1B/DH Trey Mancini, C Tucker Barnhart, RHP Brad Boxberger, RHP Michael Fulmer, 1B Eric Hosmer
Key losses: C Willson Contreras, LHP Wade Miley
21. Boston Red Sox
2022 record: 78-84 (5th in AL East)
Key additions: LF Masataka Yoshida, RHB Kenley Jansen, 3B/DH Justin Turner, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Corey Kluber, OF Adam Duvall, LHP Joely Rodriguez, SS Adalberto Mondesi, LHP Richard Bleier
Key losses: SS Xander Bogaerts, DH J.D. Martinez, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Matt Strahm, LHP Rich Hill, OF Tommy Pham, 1B Eric Hosmer
Key extensions: 3B Rafael Devers
20. Arizona Diamondbacks
2022 record: 74-88 4th in NL West)
Key additions: C Gabriel Moreno, LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF Kyle Lewis, LHP Andrew Chafin, RHP Scott McGough, RHP Zack Davies, 3B Evan Longoria, RHP Miguel Castro
Key losses: CF Daulton Varsho, OF Jordan Luplow
19. San Francisco Giants
2022 record: 81-81 3rd in NL West)
Key additions: RF Mitch Haniger, OF Michael Conforto, LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Ross Stripling, LHP Sean Manaea, OF Joc Pederson, RHP Luke Jackson
Key losses: LHP Carlos Rodon, 1B Brandon Belt, 3B Evan Longoria, LHP Jarlin Garcia, RHP Shelby Miller, INF Tommy La Stella
18. Baltimore Orioles
2022 record: 83-79 4th in AL East)
Key additions: RHP Kyle Gibson, LHP Cole Irvin, 2B Adam Frazier, RHP Mychal Givens, C James McCann
Key losses: RHP Jordan Lyles, 1B Jesus Aguilar, OF Brett Phillips
17. Texas Rangers
2022 record: 68-94 (4th in AL West)
Key additions: RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Jake Odorizzi
Key losses: RHP Dennis Santana, LHP Kolby Allard, INF Nick Solak
16. Chicago White Sox
2022 record: 81-81 (2nd in AL Central)
Key additions: LF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Mike Clevinger
Key losses: RHP 1B Jose Abreu, RHP Johnny Cueto, OF AJ Pollock, RHP Vince Velasquez, INF/OF Josh Harrison, INF Danny Mendick, OF Adam Engel
15. Milwaukee Brewers
2022 record: 86-76 (2nd in NL Central)
Key additions: LF/DH Jesse Winker, C William Contreras, LHP Wade Miley, 3B/RF Brian Anderson, RHP Javy Guerra, RHP Bryce Wilson
Key losses: RF Hunter Renfroe, 2B Kolten Wong, LHP Taylor Rogers, C Omar Narvaez, INF Jace Peterson, DH Andrew McCutchen, RHP Brad Boxberger, RHP Trevor Gott, OF Esteury Ruiz
14. Los Angeles Angels
2022 record: 73-89 (3rd in AL West)
Key additions: LHP Tyler Anderson, INF Brandon Drury, RHP Carlos Estevez, OF Brett Phillips, 3B Gio Urshela
Key losses: RHP Michael Lorenzen
13. Minnesota Twins
2022 record: 78-84 (3rd in AL Central)
Key additions: SS Carlos Correa, RHP Pablo Lopez, C Christian Vazquez, OF Joey Gallo, INF Kyle Farmer, OF Michael A. Taylor
Key losses: 2B Luis Arraez, 3B Gio Urshela
Key extensions: RHP Chris Paddock
12. Tampa Bay Rays
2022 record: 86-76 (3rd in AL East)
Key additions: RHP Zach Eflin
Key losses: RHP Corey Kluber, CF Kevin Kiermaier, C Mike Zunino, LHP Ryan Yarbough, 1B Ji-Man Choi, RHP, JT Chargois, RHP Javy Guerra, RHP J.P. Feyereisen, LHP Brooks Raley
Key extensions: 3B Yandy Diaz, LHP Jeffrey Springs, RHP Pete Fairbanks
11. St. Louis Cardinals
2022 record: 93-69 (1st in NL Central)
Key additions: C Willson Contreras
Key losses: LHP Jose Quintana, OF Corey Dickerson
10. Cleveland Guardians
2022 record: 92-70 (1st in AL Central)
Key additions: 1B Josh Bell, C Mike Zunino
Key losses: C Austin Hedges, C Luke Maile, INF/OF Owen Miller
9. Seattle Mariners
2022 record: 90-72 (2nd in AL West)
Key additions: RF Teoscar Hernandez, 2B Kolten Wong, OF AJ Pollock, RHP Trevor Gott, INF Tommy La Stella
Key losses: LF/DH Jesse Winker, INF Abraham Toro, OF Kyle Lewis, RHP Erik Swanson, RF Mitch Haniger, LHP Matthew Boyd, INF Adam Frazier, 1B Carlos Santana, C Curt Casali, RHP Luke Weaver
Key extensions: INF/OF Dylan Moore
8. Toronto Blue Jays
2022 record: 92-70 (2nd in AL East)
Key additions: CF Daulton Varsho, RHP Chris Bassitt, 1B Brandon Belt, CF Kevin Kiermaier, RHP Chad Green, RHP Erik Swanson
Key losses: RF Teoscar Hernandez, LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., C Gabriel Moreno, RHP Ross Stripling
7. Philadelphia Phillies
2022 record: 87-75 (3rd in NL East)
Key additions: SS Trea Turner, RHP Taijuan Walker, LHP Matt Strahm, RHP Craig Kimbrel, INF Josh Harrison, LHP Gregory Soto
Key losses: RHP Zach Eflin, 2B Jean Segura, RHP Noah Syndergaard, RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP David Robertson, INF Nick Maton, OF Matt Vierling
6. New York Yankees
2022 record: 99-63 (1st in AL East)
Key additions: RF Aaron Judge, LHP Carlos Rodon, 1B Anthony Rizzo, RHP Tommy Kahnle
Key losses: LF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Jameson Taillon, DH Matt Carpenter, RHP Chad Green, LHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Lucas Luetge
5. Los Angeles Dodgers
2022 record: 111-51 (1st in AL West)
Key additions: LHP Clayton Kershaw, RHP Noah Syndergaard, DH J.D. Martinez, OF David Peralta, RHP Shelby Miller, RHP Alex Reyes, RHP J.P. Feyereisen
Key losses: SS Trea Turner, LHP Tyler Anderson, LHP Andrew Heaney, 3B Justin Turner. CF Cody Bellinger, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Tommy Kahnle, OF Joey Gallo, RHP Craig Kimbrel
Key extensions: SS Miguel Rojas
4. New York Mets
2022 record: 101-61 (2nd in NL East - due to tiebreaker)
Key additions: CF Brandon Nimmo, RHP Edwin Diaz, RHP Justin Verlander, RHP Kodai Senga, LHP Jose Quintana, C Omar Narvaez, RHP Adam Ottavino, RHP David Robertson, OF Tommy Pham, INF Danny Mendick, LHP Brooks Raley, RHP Elieser Hernandez
Key losses: RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Chris Bassit, C James McCann, RHP Seth Lugo, RHP Trevor Williams, RHP Trevor May, RHPY Mychal Givens, LHP Joely Rodriguez, 1B Dominic Smith
Key extensions: INF/OF Jeff McNeil
3. Houston Astros
2022 record: 106-56 (1st in AL West)
Key additions: 1B Jose Abreu, RHP Rafael Montero, LF/DH Michael Brantley
Key losses: RHP Justin Verlander, C Christian Vazquez, INF Aledmys Diaz, 1B/DH Trey Mancini
Key extensions: RHP Cristian Javier
2. San Diego Padres
2022 record: 89-73 (2nd in NL West)
Key additions: SS Xander Bogaerts, RHP Robert Suarez, RHP Nick Martinez, RHP Seth Lugo, DH Matt Carpenter, DH Nelson Cruz, OF Adam Engel
Key losses: 1B Josh Bell, LHP Sean Manaea, INF Brandon Drury, RHP Mike Clevinger, INF/OF Wil Myers, RHP Pierce Johnson
Key extensions: RHP Yu Darvish, 3B Manny Machado
1. Atlanta Braves
2022 record: 101-61 (1st in NL East - due to tiebreaker)
Key additions: OF Jordan Luplow, RHP Nick Anderson, OF Sam Hilliard, RHP Joe Jimenez, RHP Dennis Santana, LHP Lucas Luetge
Key losses: SS Dansby Swanson, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Luke Jackson, C William Contreras, C Manny Pina
Key extensions: C Sean Murphy