NFL Mock Draft Monday: Drake London goes top 10, highlights shake up in latest mock

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and the latest mock draft from the Locked On NFL Draft podcast crew shakes it up again.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is suddenly now just 10 days away in what is expected to be a highly unpredictable NFL Draft.

On the latest Locked On NFL Draft podcast, co-host Ryan Tracy puts out his latest mock as he and co-host Eric Crocker give their analysis on what they think might happen in this year's draft.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On NFL Draft podcast hosted by former NFL cornerback Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy, founder of Rogue Analytics and Personnel Consulting, is your DAILY podcast covering all things NFL Draft. Available on all platforms including YouTube.

Check out the results of this week’s mock draft below, and tune into the Locked On NFL Draft podcast’s “Mock Draft Monday” episode for their full explanation and analysis.

Locked On NFL Draft Mock Draft - April 18 - Ryan Tracy's picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

2. Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

3. Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati

4. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Picks 6-10

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

7. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Picks 11-15

11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

13. Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

14. Baltimore Ravens: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Picks 16-20

16. New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

19. New Orleans Saints: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Picks 21-25

21. New England Patriots: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

22. Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Minnesota

23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

24. Dallas Cowboys: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson

Picks 26-32