Best team fits for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr | Locked on NFL

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a coveted target on the free agent market, with multiple teams believed to be involved in the bidding.

Beckham did not play in 2022 after suffering a torn ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Bengals in 2021. However, he's healthy now and Locked on NFL hosts Alex Clancy and Tyler Rowland discussed which teams make the most sense as a fit for OBJ at this stage of his career.

"The rational [landing spot] is the Jets," Rowland said. "Go play with Aaron Rodgers, they're trying to load up for a one year push. You get to go back to New York City...I think realistically that makes a ton of sense."

The Jets have yet to finalize a trade for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and until that happens it could prevent Beckham from inking a deal to return to the Big Apple. However, the fit is obvious if Rodgers does land with the Jets, especially after the team recently traded away receiver Elijah Moore.

Rowland and Clancy toss a few other teams out as options for Beckham, including the highly-entertaining fit in Kansas City alongside Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, signing in Dallas to play with Dak Prescott, or even going to Buffalo with Josh Allen and the Bills.