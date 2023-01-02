The three time MVP and seven time Super Bowl winner is calling it quits after an outstanding 23-year career in New England and Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — The greatest quarterback in NFL history, Tom Brady, announced his retirement from the league on Wednesday, ending a career that spanned 23 seasons and resulted in a staggering seven Super Bowl victories.

Brady's announcement comes exactly one year after his first retirement - which only lasted 40 days before he ultimately returned to Tampa Bay for one more year.

However, Matt Williamson and Brian Peacock of the Peacock and Williamson NFL show think this retirement from Brady is going to stick.

"Last year they (Tampa Bay) lost a tough game in the playoffs and he seemed upset that they lost, not reflective like it was the last time he walked off the field," Williamson said. "This year it kind of had this look like 'man I don't want to be that athlete that sticks around a year too long'. Clearly he can still play...but he doesn't like to get hit anymore and he needs more around him than ever. I think that's the perfect time to say let's hang them up."

Brady accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish at the game's highest level.

From his start as a sixth round pick out of Michigan in 2000, to his 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro nods, three MVP awards, and five Super Bowl MVP's, Brady is truly one of the greatest pro athletes of his - or any - generation.

Brady's retirement takes one major quarterback out of the running for many QB-needy NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers.

"The 49ers are in a weird situation, I think I might have had that as the last fit for Tom Brady," Peacock stated. "Homecoming, one more year, let's see if he can get those hometown 49ers that he grew up loving, let's see if you can get them over the hump. What a story that would have been."