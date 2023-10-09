Locked on College Football Top 25: Pac-12 stays dominant, Texas climbs into Top 5 with win over Alabama

The Locked on college football poll features seven schools from the soon-to-be defunct Pac-12 conference, one less than the AP poll which included Washington State.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — It's not often you see the Alabama Crimson Tide drop in the rankings, but then again, it's not often teams come into Bryant-Denny Stadium and leave with a victory - which is exactly what the Texas Longhorns pulled off on Saturday behind quarterback Quinn Ewers.

The Longhorns climbed up to No. 4 in the Locked on college weekly poll, as voted on by the hosts of the Locked on college podcasts every week.

The Locked on poll features seven schools from the soon-to-be defunct Pac-12 conference, one less than the AP poll which included Washington State after their home victory over then No. 22 ranked Wisconsin.

UCLA and Arkansas landed in the poll for the first time this year with wins over San Diego State and Kent State, respectively, while Kentucky (win over Eastern Kentucky) and Tulane (loss to Ole Miss) fall out.

Below is a look at the Locked on College Football Top 25 ahead of Week 3.

For more, click here to find your favorite college podcast, available daily on your favorite podcast platforms!

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Florida State Seminoles

4. Texas Longhorns

5. USC Trojans

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

8. Washington Huskies

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

10. Alabama Crimson Tide

11. Tennessee Volunteers

12. Utah Utes

13. Oregon Ducks

14. Kansas State Wildcats

15. LSU Tigers

16. Colorado Buffaloes

17. Oregon State Beavers

18. North Carolina Tar Heels

19. Oklahoma Sooners

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Duke Blue Devils

22. Miami Hurricanes

23. Iowa Hawkeyes

24. UCLA Bruins