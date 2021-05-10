2021 Astros playoff schedule | Game times, rally info and more

From tickets to game times. Here's everything you should know about the 2021 playoff run.

HOUSTON — It's the most wonderful time of the year: playoff baseball in Houston is back.

In 2021, the Houston Astros won the American League West division for the fourth time in the last five years.

The Astros hold home-field advantage over the Chicago White Sox in the Division Series, which starts at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

The festivities begin sooner than that, though.

City rally

On Tuesday, the city of Houston is hosting a rally to celebrate the 'Stros.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will be joined by Astros owner Jim Crane, general manager James Click, former players Jeff Bagwell and Jose Cruz as well as Astros mascot Orbit.

It starts at City Hall at 11 a.m. and it's free and open to the public.

All you have to do is throw on your favorite Astros gear and head downtown. There will be giveaways and food trucks.

Game tickets

Tickets for the postseason are on sale now at astros.com/postseason. You can also call 1-877-9ASTROS. Tickets can not be bought at Minute Maid Park box office windows.

Guarantee 2021 Postseason tickets by purchasing your 2022 Season Tickets today!#ForTheH — Houston Astros (@astros) October 4, 2021

Playoff gear

Postseason gear is available at the Astros Home Plate Team Store at Minute Maid Park.

All 30+ Houston-area Academy stores are selling official Houston Astros AL West division champion T-shirts.

Game 1

The first game of the Division Series will be on Thursday at Minute Maid Park at 3:07 p.m. It will air on MLB Network and FS1.

Lance McCullers Jr. is expected to be Houston's Game 1 starter while Chicago has not yet announced a probable starter.

Game 2

The second game of the series will be on Friday at Minute Maid Park at 1:07 p.m. It will air on MLB Network and FS1.

Neither team has announced a probable starter.

Game 3

The third game of the series will be in Chicago on Sunday at 7:07 p.m. It will air on MLB Network and FS1.

Game 4 (if necessary)

Game 4, if it's necessary, would be played in Chicago on Monday, Oct. 11. The game time has not been announced.

Game 5 (if necessary)