Carlos Correa, wife Daniella Rodriguez celebrate birth of first child

"You’ve changed my life forever. I love you, my son," the shortstop said in a social media post.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros free agent Carlos Correa and wife Daniella Rodriguez are celebrating the birth of their first child, according to posts from the couple's Instagram accounts.

The parents shared the same picture featuring little Kylo Daniel Correa who they say was born Nov. 29.

"You’ve changed my life forever. I LOVE YOU, my SON," Correa said in his caption. "Happy 2nd Anniversary [Daniella]. You’re the rock of this family. Thank you for being the funniest and the hardest worker in the house. Love you baby."

In the photo, Rodriguez holds Kylo bundled in a beige blanket as she sits next to Correa, both parents fashionably dressed in off-white outfits. Sadly, no peeks at the baby's face, which they covered with a little gray heart.

"I never knew love like this existed. You are literally what I breathe for now," Rodriguez said her post. "Happy 2nd Anniversary to the man that made me a mother."

Correa and Rodriguez tied the knot in at Texas courthouse in November 2019 before having an memorable beach wedding at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the Dominican Republic that following December.

The couple went viral when Correa proposed to Rodriguez on the field after the Astros won the 2017 World Series.