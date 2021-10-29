Corpus Christi Hooks host World Series Game 3 watch party

Whataburger Field will be filled with Astros and Hooks fans Friday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Astros have a tied World Series on their hands, with the 'Stros and the Braves winning a game each early this week.

Game 3 will be in Atlanta on Friday and the Astros are looking to extend their lead by another game.

We all know the Astros have a special place in the heart of Corpus Christi fans. We ARE the home of the Astros future with the Corpus Christi Hooks. So you know there is going to be a celebration.

Friday, at Whataburger Field, fans can head to Whataburger Field for a World Series Watch Party.

Every fan through the gates will receive a raffle ticket. When the Astros score, somebody wins a prize. One grand prize winner will win an autographed baseball, according to Hooks officials.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Parking and admission are free, there is no ticket required. Seating will be open on the field and stadium seats.

If you plan to sit on the field, only blankets will be allowed.

Don't forget to wear your Astros gear and to cheer so loud they can hear us in Atlanta!

