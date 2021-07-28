MLB trade deadline tracker: Yankees reportedly acquire Joey Gallo from Texas Rangers

All the trades at the 2021 deadline so far in one place. Check out the latest deals as the MLB trade deadline approaches on Friday.

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball's trade deadline is here and it has been a busy week leading up to Friday's 4 p.m. deadline to get deals done.

It's been a busy week so far and the trades are expected to keep coming. Four All-Stars have been traded so far including Nelson Cruz, Adam Frazier, Eduardo Escobar and Joey Gallo.

Below, check out all the trades so far in this trade deadline season:

July 28

Texas Rangers reportedly trade OF Joey Gallo to New York Yankees for multiple prospects

Joey Gallo, an All-Star this year, has been talked about as one of the top trade candidates this season along with Colorado's Trevor Story.

The Yankees get a much-needed left-handed power bat in the lineup with Gallo, who has 25 homers and 55 RBIs this season. He's also one of baseball's best outfield arms, although he can also play the corners in the infield. Gallo is also under contract through the 2022 season.

The Yankees are sending a haul of prospects according to ESPN's Jeff Passan that includes RHP Glenn Otto, 2B Ezequiel Duran, SS Josh Smith and 2B/OF Trevor Hauver, among others. Duran is New York's 15th-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Other prospects involved have not yet been reported.

Arizona Diamondbacks trade 3B Eduardo Escobar to Milwaukee Brewers for INF/OF Cooper Hummel and INF Alberto Ciprian

Escobar, who made his first All-Star Game this year, was expected to be sought after by multiple teams this season. The 32-year-old infielder is on an expiring deal this season. He's batting .246 this season with 22 homers and 65 RBIs.

The last place D-backs get back a couple of minor leaguers. Hummel, 26, has spent the 2021 season in Triple-A and is an outfielder who can also play first base and catcher. Alberto Ciprian is an 18-year-old infielder.

Miami Marlins trade OF Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics for LHP Jesús Luzardo

This was a big trade for both sides as the Marlins sent outfielder Starling Marte to Oakland for pitcher Jesús Luzardo. Marte, 32, is on the final year of his deal. He's has a career-high .859 OPS with seven homers and 22 steals this year.

The Marlins covered the majority of the roughly $4.6 million left of Marte's salary this season and acquired Luzardo, 23. Luzardo was the A's top-ranked prospect as recently as last season. He has a 6.87 ERA in 13 games and six starts this year with 40 strikeouts in 38 innings.

Miami Marlins trade RHP Yimi García to Yimi Garcia for OF Bryan De La Cruz

Another big bullpen acquisition for the Houston Astros after they already acquired Kendall Graveman from Seattle. Garcia, 30, has 15 saves and a 3.47 ERA in 39 relief appearances this season.

Miami is getting a solid prospect in return in De La Cruz, a 24-year-old Minor League outfielder. He's batting .324 with 12 home runs in 66 games at Triple-A this season.

Colorado Rockies trade RHP Mychal Givens to Cincinnati Reds for RHP Case Williams and RHP Noah Davis

After they traded for Justin Wilson and Luis Cessa from the Yankees, the Reds added another bullpen arm in Givens. The 31-year-old right-hander has a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings this season. The Reds send a pair of starting pitching prospects to Colorado.

Pittsburgh Pirates trade LHP Tyler Anderson to Seattle Mariners for C Carter Bins and RHP Joaquin Tejada

The Mariners acquired left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson from the Pirates after the Phillies reportedly had a deal in place to acquire him that fell through after a medical evaluation.

Anderson has a 4.35 ERA for the season, but he's pitched to a 2.50 ERA in three starts this month.

22-year-old Bins has hit the ball well this year between Low-A and Double-A. Tejada, 18, made his first two appearances in pro ball earlier this month in the Dominican Summer League.

New York Yankees trade RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson to Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later

Cessa is having his best year in the majors out of the bullpen with a 2.82 ERA through 38 1/3 innings.

The trade saves the Yankees money on Wilson, who is owed about $1 million this season and has a $2.3 million player option for 2022.

July 27

Seattle Mariners trade RHP Kendall Graveman and RHP Rafael Montero to Houston Astros for 3B Abraham Toro and RHP Joe Smith

This was a weird one as the Mariners and Astros were in the middle of a series against each other in Seattle.

Graveman has been a stud out of the bullpen for Seattle this year with a .82 ERA in 30 games. The 30-year-old is on a 1-year deal. He'll provide help to Houston's bullpen, which is struggling with 4.15 ERA.

Montero was designated for assignment last week. He began the year as Seattle's closer before Graveman took over.

Toro, 24, is batting just .211 this year, but he was ranked by MLB Pipeline as Houston's No. 3 prospect in 2020.

July 26

Chicago Cubs trade LHP Andrew Chafin to Oakland Athletics for OF Greg Deichmann and RHP Daniel Palencia

Chafin, AKA "Big Country” and "The Sheriff" is a 31-year-old left-handed reliever with a 2.06 ERA in 43 relief appearances for the Cubs this season, with 37 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings.

Deichmann was Oakland's No. 9 prospect.

Pittsburgh Pirates trade RHP Clay Holmes from to New York Yankees for INF Diego Castillo and INF Hoy Park

Clay Holmes, 28, is a relief pitcher bringing more help to a Yankees bullpen that has struggled this season. Holmes has struck out 44 batters this season but also has a strong sinker with a 72.4% ground-ball rate this year.

Pittsburgh Pirates trade 2B/OF Adam Frazier and cash to San Diego Padres for SS Tucupita Marcano, OF Jack Suwinski and RHP Michell Miliano

Frazier was the second 2021 All-Star to be traded at the deadline and was a big acquisition for the San Diego Padres. Frazier is a flexible defenseman who can play at second base or the outfield.

He's also batting .324 this season with 127 hits in 60 games so far. Frazier is making $4.3 million this season and has another year of arbitration remaining in 2022.

July 23

Tampa Bay Rays trade SP Rich Hill to New York Mets for RHP Tommy Hunter and C Matt Dyer

After acquiring a 41-year-old the day before, the Rays traded a 41-year-old the next day in starting pitcher Rich Hill. The left-hander had a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts for the Rays this year before being traded. Hill provides depth for the Mets who are dealing with injuries in the rotation including Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Noah Syndergaard and David Peterson.

July 22

Minnesota Twins trade DH Nelson Cruz and RHP Calvin Faucher to Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Joe Ryan and RHP Drew Strotman

This was the first blockbuster move of the trade deadline season as the Twins sent 41-year-old All-Star Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay to help give the Rays offense a boost as it makes a push for the postseason.

He was batting .294 with 19 homers when he was traded to Tampa.

July 21

New York Mets trade OF Billy McKinney to Los Angeles Dodgers for Carlos Rincon and cash

McKinney was traded for the second time this season when the Dodgers acquired him for outfield depth on July 21. Rincon is a minor league outfielder the Dodgers sent to New York in the deal.

July 16

Arizona Diamondbacks trade C Stephen Vogt to Atlanta Braves for D-backs for 1B Mason Berne

Vogt's 2-year deal expires at the end of the year. The Braves have played a lot of catchers this season, six before acquiring the 36-year-old catcher.

July 15

Chicago Cubs trade OF Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves for 1B Bryce Ball