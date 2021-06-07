Giannis returns but Suns strike first in NBA Finals with 118-105 win over Bucks

The Suns continue to show they belong as Phoenix took down the Bucks in Game 1, led by Chris Paul's 32 points and Devin Booker's 27.

PHOENIX — It was big news right before Game 1 of the NBA Finals that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would play and start after he was doubtful on Monday. But, that didn't stop the Phoenix Suns from cruising for much of the second half to a 118-105 win.

Chris Paul was more than impressive in his NBA Finals debut. The veteran point guard led all scorers with 32 points, adding nine assists and three rebounds.

Devin Booker had 27 points and six assists. DeAndre Ayton put on a strong performance as well with 22 points and 19 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo came out into the game looking just fine. He went for four quick points and four rebounds before he was given a rest five minutes into the game.

Chris Paul in his last two games:



73 points

65% shooting

17 assists/two turnovers



And the two biggest wins of his NBA career — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) July 7, 2021

The Suns led 30-26 after the first quarter thanks to yet another strong first quarter performance from Devin Booker, something we’ve seen throughout the playoffs.

The Suns started the second quarter strong, eventually getting out to a 7-point lead. But, about midway through the quarter the Bucks closed that gap and actually took the lead, until Chris Paul hit a three to stop the bleeding.

Phoenix got hot again at the end of the half, extending it to an 8-point lead at the midway point. At half, Giannis had 10 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes. Booker led all scorers with 16 points.

Coming out in the second half, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton and Mikal Bridges were key for the Suns as they extended their lead to 16 points with about five minutes to go in the third.

That lead would build to as many as 20 points in the third before the Suns entered the fourth with a 17-point lead.

In the fourth, the Bucks brought it within seven points, but just couldn't narrow the gap further as Paul, Booker, Ayton and Cameron Johnson made big plays late in the fourth on both ends of the floor.

Giannis ended up playing 35 minutes, scoring 20 points with 17 rebounds. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 29 points. Brook Lopez added 17.

Game 2 is set for Thursday in Phoenix at 9 p.m. eastern/6 p.m. Arizona time.

