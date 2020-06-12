Westlake native Logan Paul announces boxing exhibition vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan Paul has announced that he will face Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing exhibition on Feb. 21, 2021.

But while a fight vs. McGregor has yet to come to fruition, his brother will soon be squaring off with another one of the biggest names in the fight game.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Jake Paul's brother, Logan Paul, revealed that he will be facing boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition on Feb. 20, 2021. The fight will be promoted by Mayweather Promotions and streamed via Fanmio Boxing, which is currently advertising an early bird price of $24.99, with an expected increase to $69.99 beginning on Feb. 11.

A fight -- even an exhibition -- against Mayweather marks a significant increase in competition for the 25-year-old Paul. In 2018, the Westlake, Ohio, native fought fellow YouTube star KSI to a draw in an amateur fight before losing his professional debut in a rematch vs. KSI via split decision.

Last month, however, Paul's brother gained notoriety after his first-round knockout of Robinson went viral. Furthermore, the event received a reported $1.6 million buys, lending legitimately to the Paul brothers' drawing power as fighters.