Lone Star Conference Rugby Playoffs hit Corpus Christi for the first time

Clinton DeWitt volunteered his time and experience. He's been playing the game for about 30 years, and it all started in Hawaii, where he met a girl, with a ball.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No helmets and no shoulder pads. Just rugby. Eight teams are in Corpus Christi for the Lone Star Conference Rugby Playoffs

"I got the conference down here for the playoffs," said Tristan Hullett, President of the club, "I put in a word for Corpus and put in a good word because I love it here".

The Islanders Rugby Club came to life in 2018.

"My freshman year is the year they created the team for the university for TAMUCC and I went out and I joined the team and I've been on the team for four years now," said Gilbert Delgado, Captain of the club.

Islander Rugby was established by students and is run by students. It wasn't until recent when Head Coach Clinton DeWitt volunteered his time to better the Islanders and offer his experience. He's been playing the game for about 30 years. It all started in Hawaii when he met a girl, with a ball.

"She always, everywhere she went, she had a rugby ball with her, and I was like 'what is that?' it was like slick egg, so we tossed it around," said DeWitt.

After tossing the ball around for a few years, DeWitt said he let the game teach him, one possession at a time.

"To me, a rugby game is like a thumbnail sketch of life," said DeWitt, "when you're playing a game, you're going to get knocked down, you're going to get tackled hard. You got to get back up, you got to keep going and in rugby, you have all your boys with you. You're going to come and cover you. They're going to be there for you".

That lifestyle is what called on Tristan Hullett to Islander Rugby.

"The second I stepped on the field for my first game, I just knew I was going to be in love with it. I love contact. Everyone gets the ball, every size," said Hullett.

The club is open to any student of TAMUCC and Del Mar. They said more, the merrier.

"Season is usually year-round. It starts in the Fall semester, goes to the Spring semester and then we have playoffs. Then in the summer, we split down into sevens', and we have sevens' tournaments, so it's really a year-round sport," Delgado added.

The islanders play on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the last game being at 12:15 p.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.