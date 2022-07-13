Making up for lost time: UIL allows sport specific workouts during summer

Even though the 2021-2022 season was mostly uninterrupted by the pandemic, the time away from the field or court was more than a timeout.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL is allowing Texas High School coaches and athletes to make up for lost time during the pandemic in sports specific workouts.

"We didn't have our coaches or teammates to push us. We just had to push ourselves and be disciplined on our own," said Megan Geyer, a junior shortstop for the Calallen Wildcats.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, workouts were like no other.

"We would be on zoom with our coaches and just putting in the work. There would be times where we would see each other but we had to be distant or away," said Ryanna Rodela, a senior pitcher and first baseman for the Calallen Wildcats.

The pandemic managed to change the game for every athlete involved.

"We didn't even get to finish our softball and baseball season. Even soccer, I don't believe we finished it, maybe one of the basketball teams. It was such a big take away," said Teresa Lentz, the Head Softball Coach for the Calallen Wildcats.

Even though the 2021-2022 season was mostly uninterrupted by the virus, the time away from the field or court was more than a timeout.

"The athletes that were more middle of the road that needed experience," said Lentz, "maybe they have the talent and need the experience, now they're missing that experience and here we are 2022-2023 and trying to catch them up."

Only during summer, coaches are allowed two hours a week with their team. Coach Lentz said that time has been a crucial game changer.

"Help us keep up with those bigger cities. The Houston's', the Dallas, the San Antonio's'. The more you can motivate your girls, your team, your program to come out, the better off that program is going to be,'" Lentz added.

There's no deadline to the UIL rule and the athletes in more than one sport are allowed 45 minutes with each team.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.