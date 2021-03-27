'I’m ten toes down on Houston' | Mattress Mack bets $1M on UH to win men's NCAA Championship

If the Coogs win, Mattress Mack will bring home $9 million.

HOUSTON — Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is once again putting his money where his mouth is by betting on the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Championship.

The Gallery Furniture owner placed a $1 million bet with DraftKings on UH at 9-1 to win it all.

If Houston wins, McIngvale will ring in $9 million big ones.

“Anything can happen in March Madness as we all know, but I’m ten toes down on Houston to bring the national title to Texas, and willing to stake a million dollars with DraftKings on that outcome," said Mack.

The Coogs earned their spot in the Sweet 16 after defeating Rutgers last week 63-61.

The Coogs will play Syracuse University Saturday at 8:55 p.m. on TBS.

Mack's wager comes on the heels of Mattress Mack winning $3.46 million when he wagered on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win this year's Super Bowl.

Gallery Furniture ran a promotion during that time in which customers who spent $3,000 or more on certain mattresses would get their purchase for free if the Buccaneers won.

McIngvale is no stranger to placing bets on big sporting events, most notably in 2017 and 2019 when the Houston Astros reached the World Series.