KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville announced the new head coach for the Javelina football program.

Pending approval of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, Javelina alumnus Mike Salinas will be the 12th head coach at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and 11th to work full-time for the Javelinas.

"It is with great pleasure that we are able to announce Mike Salinas as the next Head Football Coach at Texas A&M University-Kingsville," said Executive Director of Athletics and Campus Recreation Steve Roach. "Mike is a proven winner at every level where he has played and coached. He brings a wide array of experiences, including a great understanding and knowledge of the state of Texas, and those experiences will prove to be valuable assets as he works to return this program to both regional and national prominence."

Salinas received his bachelor's degree from TAMUK in 2000. He was part of the Javelinas football program as a coach from 2002-2004 where the Javelinas appeared four times in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

The Javelinas compiled a record of 30-7 with Salinas on staff during his time with the team.

