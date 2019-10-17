HOUSTON — Washington Nationals fans are celebrating. Their team swept the NLCS and is heading to the World Series next week.

But it's not yet known who they'll play as the Houston Astros and New York Yankees continue to duke it out in the ALCS.

If you're not a season ticket holder, be prepared to cough up significant cash to see the World Series, which gets underway Tuesday, Oct. 22.

There is a little hope for others — the Astros announced that a limited number of individual tickets for its potential World Series home games would go on sale to the general public today, Thursday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets ONLINE ONLY at www.astros.com/postseason. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.

The Astros post all its postseason ticket information on its website, so check there for the latest information as the postseason continues.

For now, only Nationals season ticket plan holders have priority access for World Series tickets, but some re-sellers are already hawking tickets — it'll cost you a pretty penny. See the schedule and prices below.

2019 MLB World Series schedule

Game 1 - Tuesday, Oct. 22 at NYY or HOU

Game 2 - Wednesday, Oct. 23 at NYY or HOU

Game 3 - Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at WSH

Game 4 - Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at WSH

Game 5 - Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at WSH *

Game 6 - Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at NYY or HOU *

Game 7 - Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at NYY or HOU *

*if needed

All games telecast on MLB Network, TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

2019 MLB World Series re-sale ticket prices (as of Oct. 16)

Seatgeek: $710-$24,200

Stubhub: $757-$99,999

Vivid Seats: $655-$59,070

Khalida Volou at WUSA contributed to this story.

