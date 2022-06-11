What you need to know about the Houston Astros World Series championship parade

HOUSTON — A parade will be held Monday at noon to celebrate the Houston Astros' second World Series Championship.
More than a million people are expected to fill the streets of downtown Houston. Several school districts and colleges already canceled classes on Monday.
Coverage of the Astros victory parade will be on KHOU 11, KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV, the KHOU 11 app, Facebook and YouTube, starting at 10 a.m., an hour before the parade kicks off.
The parade route is longer and more linear compared to 2017. It will be 1.7 miles long with fans along both sides of the streets.
On Sunday, when the parade details were announced, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was joined by Astros representatives, the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, METRO, FBI, DPS and other partners who shared information about the parade time, route, lineup and street closures.
The Astros took home the World Series title in six games against the Philadelphia Phillies.
How to watch
Start point
The parade will start at Smith and Preston streets and will go down to Smith and Tuam streets.
Finner said paradegoers shouldn't just go to the start point or end point.
Map of route
How to get there
Turner said using METRO will be a good way to get downtown. All rides on transit systems will be free, including METRORail, Park and Ride, bus and METRO Lift services.
The METRO Red Line will operate as long as possible.
A special train will be wrapped with the Astros logo.
Rideshare dropoff points
Taking rideshares to several dropoff and pickup spots around downtown is another option. There will be several points around town to get dropped off and picked up from:
- Root Square Memorial Park at 1400 Clay St.
- Allen’s Landing at 1019 Commerce St.
- Eleanor Tinsley Park parking lanes at 3600 Allen Parkway
- Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart at 1111 St. Joseph Parkway
Safety
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said hundreds of officers from several agencies will be on the streets.
Finner said visitors should not park on Smith, Louisiana or Bagby near the start point of the parade starting at 4 a.m.
Forecast
What to expect
Parade organizers said marching bands will provide entertainment.
The University of Houston marching band as well as the Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul marching band.
There will also be DJs.
