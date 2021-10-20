One win away: Astros' Valdez goes 8, beats Red Sox 9-1 for 3-2 ALCS lead

Houston leads the series 3-2 with Game 6 scheduled for Friday at Minute Maid Park.

BOSTON — Framber Valdez gave the Houston Astros the start they were looking for.

The Astros lefty was perfect through four, took a two-hit shutout into the seventh and became the first pitcher in the 2021 postseason to finish eight innings on Wednesday.

That helped Houston beat Boston 9-1 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

The Astros are one win from a second straight trip to the World Series.

Yordan Alvarez had three hits and three RBIs for the Astros.

They can clinch their third pennant in five years with a victory in Game 6 at home on Friday night.

Game highlights

Houston 9, Boston 1

Yuli Gurriel singled home two in the top of the ninth inning.

Ready to get back home in front of all y'all. 🤘#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/LEH1YRJmps — Houston Astros (@astros) October 21, 2021

Houston 7, Boston 1

Rafael Devers hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh for the first run of the game for the Red Sox.

Houston 7, Boston 0

In the seventh inning, Michael Brantley singled to center, scoring Jose Altuve.

Houston 6, Boston 0

After Yuli Gurriel's two-out hit in the sixth, Jose Siri got a base knock to right, bringing home two runs and making it 6-0 Astros.

Houston 4, Boston 0

Later in the sixth inning, with two outs, Yuli Gurriel delivered an RBI double to right, putting the Astros up 4-0.

Houston 3, Boston 0

Yordan Alvarez delivered a two-run double down the left-field line to give Houston a three-run lead in the top of the sixth inning.

Houston 1, Boston 0

Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer in the second inning to put the Astros on top early.