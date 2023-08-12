Houston Astros place José Abreu, Phil Maton on injured list

Abreu was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 10, with lumbar spine inflammation. Maton was placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow contusion.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros put first-baseman José Abreu and right-handed pitcher Phil Maton on the injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Abreu was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 10, with lumbar spine inflammation. Maton was placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow contusion.

The team called up infielder David Hensley and left-handed pitcher Parker Mushinski from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The Astors are no strangers to injuries in the 2023 season. Jose Altuve missed the start of the season with a broken thumb he got while playing in the world series and after his return had two stints on the IL with oblique injuries.

Slugger Yordan Alvarez also missed playtime due to an oblique injury.

Right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the entire season after undergoing bone spur surgery in June, as will pitcher Luis Garcia, who underwent Tommy John surgery.

Abreu is hitting .234 with 10 home runs and 56 RBIs for the season. Maton is 3-3 with a 3.04 ERA.

Earlier this week, the Astros called up Jon Singleton from Sugar Land. With Abreu heading to the injured list, look for Singleton to get significant playing time at first base. On Friday night, Singleton blasted two him runs and drove in five runs in Houston's 11-3 win over the Angels.

