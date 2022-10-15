ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?

With their sweep of the Mariners, the Astros will move on to face either the Guardians or the Yankees in the ALCS.

HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.

Here’s the schedule for the American League Championship Series

Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m.

There are four chances to cheer on the Astros at Minute Maid Park in the ALCS. You can buy tickets on the Astros website.