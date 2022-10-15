x
Mlb

ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?

With their sweep of the Mariners, the Astros will move on to face either the Guardians or the Yankees in the ALCS.

HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.

Here’s the schedule for the American League Championship Series

  • Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 20 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m.
  • Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 22 at Cleveland or New York, 4:07 p.m.
  • Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 23 at Cleveland or New York, 6:07 p.m.
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, Oct. 24 at Cleveland or New York, 3:07 p.m.
  • Game 6 (if necessary); Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Minute Maid Park, 5:07 p.m.
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Minute Maid Park, 6:37 p.m.

There are four chances to cheer on the Astros at Minute Maid Park in the ALCS. You can buy tickets on the Astros website.

And not to get too far ahead, but if the Astros advance to the World Series, they will have home field advantage, as a result of the Dodgers being eliminated by the Padres. Houston has the best record of any remaining playoff team.

 

