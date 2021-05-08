Teen wearing Alex Bregman jersey shocked when the Astros star stopped to help him on side of road

HOUSTON — While working on a rehab assignment after an injury, Houston Astros’ star Alex Bregman stopped to lend a handed to a stranded driver.
Guillermo Flores of Houston and his father had their car break down between Columbus and La Grange on Wednesday.
And guess who came to help out – Bregman and some friends! They stopped to see if they could do anything.
Unfortunately, they weren’t able to fix the car, but the father and son were able to get some help soon after.
Bregman, who is playing with the Sugar Land Skeeters, was on his way to a game in Round Rock.
Flores thanked Alex on Twitter anyway. He was wearing his Bregman jersey.
And Bregman responded.