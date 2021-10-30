Astros catcher Jason Castro out for World Series Game 4 due to COVID-19 protocols

Castro was serving as the team's backup catcher. Houston will call up Garrett Stubbs to fill the roster spot.

ATLANTA — Backup catcher Jason Castro was dropped from the Houston Astros' World Series roster before Game 4 because of Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocols.

He was replaced by Garrett Stubbs.

Castro was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list Saturday. Unlike a player replaced due to injury, Castro is eligible to return if he is cleared.

Castro, 34, was 0 for 2 in Game 1 against Atlanta and 0 for 1 in Game 2. He hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning off Boston's Nathan Eovaldi to help the Astros win Game 4 of the AL Championship Series.

Castro is a member of the players' association's eight-man executive subcommittee supervising collective bargaining with MLB.

Stubbs hit .176 in 34 at-bats during the regular season. He has not appeared in a big-league game since Sept. 16 and last played at any level on Sept. 30 for the Triple-A Sugar Land Skeeters

"Major League Baseball announced today that it has approved a roster substitution for the Houston Astros due to MLB’s joint COVID-19 protocols for Jason Castro. As a result, Castro will be replaced by catcher Garrett Stubbs on Houston’s active World Series roster.

"In accordance with MLB Postseason rules, Stubbs may remain on the active roster until Castro is approved to be reinstated from the COVID-19 Related Injured List."

