Astros infielders Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel win Gold Glove Awards

Gurriel, 37, becomes the oldest first baseman to win the award.

HOUSTON — A pair of Astros infielders have been recognized as the best defensive players at their positions for the 2021 season.

Carlos Correa (SS) and Yuli Gurriel (1B) both won Gold Gloves for their defensive prowess last season.

.@el_yuly10 is the oldest player (37 years old) to win a Gold Glove at 1B (Age at end of season). pic.twitter.com/WCKZK1xuPB — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) November 8, 2021

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award was created in 1957, and since then the award has served as the highest symbol of defensive excellence in Major League Baseball.

The winners are determined by combining votes from Major League managers and coaches with a sabermetric component.

Correa becomes the second shortstop in franchise history to win a Gold Glove, joining Roger Metzger in 1973. He led all Major League players in Defensive WAR (Wins Above Replacement) at 2.9. He also led AL shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved with 21, topping Andrelton Simmons (14) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (11).

Amongst AL shortstops, he ranked third in fielding percentage (.981), third in assists (384), third in total chances (579) and third in zone rating (.794).

Gurriel, the 2021 AL batting champ, became the second Astros first basemen to win a Gold Glove, joining Jeff Bagwell in 1994.

Gurriel became the oldest player to win a Gold Glove at first base. He also led AL first basemen in zone rating (.874) and assists (86). He also ranked tied for second in Defensive Runs Saved (5), third in total chances (1147), fourth in fielding percentage (.995) and fifth in double plays (95).

By winning a Gold Glove, Correa and Gurriel are now eligible for the Rawlings Platinum Glove, which will be given to the top defender in each league, regardless of position.

The winner will be selected via a combination of a national fan vote and the SABR Defensive Index.

Here's a look at all of the winners:

First base

AL: Yuli Gurriel, Astros

NL: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Second base

AL: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

NL: Tommy Edman, Cardinals

Third base

AL: Matt Chapman, A's

NL: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Shortstop

AL: Carlos Correa, Astros

NL: Brandon Crawford, Giants

Left field

AL: Andrew Benintendi, Royals

NL: Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals

Center field

AL: Michael A. Taylor, Royals

NL: Harrison Bader, Cardinals

Right field

AL: Adam Duvall, Marlins/Braves

NL: Joey Gallo, Rangers/Yankees

Catcher

AL: Sean Murphy, A's

NL: Jacob Stallings, Pirates

Pitcher

AL: Dallas Keuchel, White Sox

NL: Max Fried, Braves