Astros to host free postseason event outside Minute Maid Park today

The event will feature giveaways, live music and of course appearances from Astros mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros fans were waking up with smiles on their faces Wednesday morning as their team made history Tuesday afternoon.

The Astros are just the second team to ever advance to five straight American League Championship Series.

Fans hit Academy Sports + Outdoors after the win, wasting no time in scooping up the latest Astros playoff gear released after the team beat the Chicago White Sox, 10-1, winning the series 3-1.

Those fans told us there’s nothing like play off baseball in the Houston!

“To see all the fans, how everyone comes together for our city, it's been so nice. I've enjoyed this year more than other years,” Ximena Arevalo, an Astros fan, said.

Another fan said he's looking forward to the team hosting Boston starting on Friday.

“Proud of my ‘Stros went up there and took care of business in Chicago,” Henry Osorno, another fan, said. “Now we’re going to welcome Boston into town Friday looking forward to it.”

There are several festivities lined up throughout the city today to celebrate.

Starting at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, the Astros will be hosting a free post-season event on the sidewalk area outside the ballpark.

The event, which is being held to celebrate the Astros win in the ALDS, will include:

DJ Johnny Bravo providing music and entertainment on top of H-Town themed interactive shipping container on Crawford St.

Mural artist paints live an 8 foot x 8 foot Astros-themed mural in front of Union Station

Fans receive a free coffee with a merchandise purchase from the Team Store, compliments of PUCS Coffee Truck (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.). Fans need to show a receipt from the Team Store.

Fans receive a free taco with a merchandise purchase from the Team Store, compliments of Los Primos HTX (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). Fans need to show a receipt from the Team Store.

Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase inside the Team Store throughout the day.

Orbit and Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will make appearances throughout the day.

That event starts at 10 a.m. and goes through 6 p.m. with our ‘Stros back home Friday here at Minute Maid to take on the Boston Red Sox in Game 1.