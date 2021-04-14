5 Astros land on IL due to MLB's health and safety protocol

The team said the five position players were placed on the injured list due to MLB's health and safety protocol.

HOUSTON — Five Astros players were placed on the injured list Wednesday.

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Martin Maldonado and Robel Garcia will be out for an unspecified amount of time.

The team said the players were placed on the IL due to Major League Baseball's health and safety protocol.

MLB determined Wednesday night's series finale against the Tigers is OK to be played.

Astros general manager James Click said the team couldn't comment on if a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Click said the players will undergo more testing to see when they can return.

This is a developing story and more details will be added when they become available.