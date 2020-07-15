Astros mascot Orbit helps make young fan’s Make-A-Wish come true

A 15-year-old Galena Park fan had a special delivery Wednesday, courtesy of the Houston Astros.

Fifteen-year-old Lourdes Rodriguez got a surprise when a giant green guy in a ball cap and mask knocked on her door.

She recognized him immediately. It was Orbit, the Astros popular mascot.

Orbit was there to make Lourdes’ Make-A-Wish come true.

He presented the Astros fan with a custom jersey with her name on the back, a signed ball and other gifts.

Orbit also played a video message to Lourdes from Jose Altuve, her favorite player. Altuve gave the Galena Park teen a pep talk, as she battles Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

"I heard you were a big baseball fan, so I hope to see you at one of the games soon so I can wave to you," Altuve said.

Go Astros and Go Lourdes!