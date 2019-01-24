HOUSTON — The annual Astros FanFest will be on Saturday, Jan. 26 at Minute Maid Park

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with activities for all ages.

As a special feature this year, fans and media will get a preview of the new Astros Hall of Fame in the Diamond Club at 11:15 a.m. and will be the first to hear of another special announcement with Alex Bregman in Union Station at the Social Media Zone at 3 p.m.

Astros FanFest will provide several opportunities for fans to interact with Astros players, alumni and broadcasters throughout the event.

While online FanFest admission vouchers are sold-out, a limited number of free vouchers will be made available on Astros.com/FanFest for fans to claim the morning of the event.

Free parking will also be available in Astros-controlled lots A and C for all fans and media. Fans and media are also encouraged to dress appropriately for the anticipated weather on Saturday.

Barring any rain or inclement weather, the roof of Minute Maid Park will be open. Please note that there is no heat in the ballpark.

Astros players, prospects, alumni, broadcasters and front office personnel appearing at FanFest include: Jose Altuve, Rogelio Armenteros, Brandon Backe, Jeff Bagwell, Seth Beer, Geoff Blum, Alex Bregman, Robinson Chirinos, Carlos Correa, Dean Deetz, Chris Devenski, Derek Fisher, Robert Ford, Will Harris, Art Howe, Josh James, Charlton Jimerson, Todd Kalas, Tony Kemp, Jeff Luhnow, Jake Marisnick, Corbin Martin, Lance McCullers Jr., Ryan Pressly, Shane Reynolds, JR Richard, Eve Rosenbaum, Chris Sampson, Steve Sparks, George Springer, Max Stassi, Myles Straw, Garrett Stubbs, Alex Trevino, Kyle Tucker, Justin Verlander, Tyler White.

Please note that personnel are subject to change.

Fans attending FanFest will have the opportunity for an exclusive, special preview of Crawford Bock beer, which will be available to taste for the first time ever on the Main Concourse at section 113.

Last week, Karbach Brewing Co. and the Astros jointly announced Crawford Bock, a smooth, easy-drinking ballpark beer that will be available to the general public in March.

A portion of sales from every keg and case will benefit the Astros Foundation and its community initiatives, which include youth baseball and softball, military support, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness.

A schedule of the day’s events is listed below, with all players and personnel subject to change:

Autograph Availabilities – voucher required, sold out

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Autograph Session (for select Season Ticket Holders)

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Autograph Session #1 (located on the Honda Club Level, first base side, Section 231) 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Legends Autograph Session (located on the Club Level at Section 230)

1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Autograph Session #2 (located on the Honda Club Level, first base side, Section 231)

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Autograph Session #3 (located on the Honda Club Level, first base side, Section 231)

Astros players will rotate through a free autograph session every 30 minutes. Players will not be announced in advance, and fans will receive autographs on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, please visit www.astros.com/fanfest (located on the Honda Club Level, third base side, section 207).

A Kids-Only autograph session (ages 5-12) will take place throughout FanFest, with players rotating every 30 minutes. (located on the Honda Club Level near Section 224)

Please note, for the free autograph sessions listed above, players are limited to signing Astros player cards exclusively; no other merchandise will be signed. Cards will be available for those players at the designated autograph tables. One autograph per player.

Fan Forums (located in the Raymond James - Alex. Brown Diamond Club)

11:15 a.m. to noon – Astros HOF Preview with Reid Ryan, Jeff Bagwell, Larry Dierker (hosted by Bill Brown)

12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Growing Up With Baseball with Jake Marisnick, Justin Verlander, George Springer (hosted by Robert Ford)

1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. – Dugout Celebrations with Alex Bregman, Tony Kemp (hosted by Geoff Blum)

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Getting To Know Younger Players with Seth Beer, Josh James, Corbin Martin, Myles Straw (hosted by Steve Sparks)

2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. – Building of a Team with Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa (hosted by Todd Kalas)

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Baseball and Scouting Update with Jeff Luhnow, Eve Rosenbaum (hosted by Todd Kalas)

*Note: As space is limited in the Raymond James – Alex. Brown Diamond Club, fans will be welcomed in on a first come, first served basis as space permits. The Fan Forums will also be broadcast live on the ballpark video board for fans in the stadium to enjoy from the stands.

Schedule for the Social Media Zone

11:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Q&A with Justin Verlander

Noon to 12:30 p.m. – 2019 Shooting Star Introduction – Meet the Team!

12:30 to 12:50 p.m. – Highlight Review with Josh James and Derek Fisher

1:00 to 1:15 p.m. – Q&A with Robinson Chirinos

1:30 to 2:15 p.m. – Live Fortnite with Lance McCullers & Jake Marisnick

2:15 to 2:30 p.m. – Q&A with Jeff Luhnow

2:30 to 2:45 p.m. – Q&A with George Springer

3 to 3:30 p.m. – Special Announcement with Alex Bregman

*Players and special guests will stop by throughout the day. Please note that the Social Media Zone is a Photos Only Zone - no autographs allowed.

All-Day Activities

Astros Buddies Membership sign-ups

Astros Authentics and merchandise

AT&T SportsNet Postgame Show set-up, located in center field near the Budweiser Brew House. Photo opportunities available with select on-air talent.

Autograph sessions - separate voucher required for Current Players and Legends, SOLD OUT

Bullpen throws- separate voucher required, SOLD OUT

Caricature artists

Clubhouse tours- separate voucher required, SOLD OUT

Design your own baseball card

Face painting

Fan Forums

Garage sale

Houston Methodist Blood Drive - located in Union Station Lobby, 2nd Floor

Interactive photo booths- create your own GIFs, flipbooks and baseball cards

Kids Autograph Session

Petting zoo

Player Photo Booth presented by The Smile Generation

PlazaFest, located in the Plaza on Crawford Street which includes live music, inflatables, games and food trucks

Photos in the dugout (fans encouraged to bring their own cameras)

Run the bases - all ages

Social Media Zone located on the Honda Club Level

SportsTalk 790 Radio- live broadcast

Swings in the batting cages- separate voucher required, SOLD OUT

Catch in the Outfield - separate voucher required, SOLD OUT

Astros Virtual Reality

Kids Zone - located in Diamond Lot; includes inflatables, face painters, caricature artist, trampolines and a Buddies Exclusive area.

“You Make the Call” video booth

All FanFest activity voucher and garage sale proceeds will benefit the Astros Foundation. For more information, visit www.astros.com/fanfest.