HOUSTON — Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane announced Thursday that his son Jared has joined the franchise’s leadership team and that Reid Ryan’s role is changing.

Jim Crane will continue overseeing all Astros operations. Jared Crane will assist Jim and his executive team in a broad variety of functions related to the operations of the Astros business.

The Astros owner says Reid Ryan will remain with the organization in a new capacity – executive advisor of Business Relations. He added that Ryan will have more opportunities to focus on his other business ventures in his new role while remaining an important part of the Astros organization.

“I want to personally thank Reid for his contributions over the past seven seasons,” Jim Crane stated. “Reid has been a tremendous help in the business operations, and a great advocate for our fans, employees and partners. We look forward to his continued presence and support as we move forward. I am confident that our executive leadership team will continue to deliver on the great fan experience and customer service we have always been committed to.”

“Jim Crane has been a great owner for the city of Houston, and I thank him for the opportunity to lead the Houston Astros organization,” Ryan said. “Thank you to the many employees, fans, and partners that have supported this team during my tenure as president. Baseball is about bringing joy to people’s lives and I take pride in knowing that we have made so many memories for our fans. While my role has changed, I will remain with the Astros and look forward to another great season in 2020.”

The business operations executive leadership team will all report directly to Jim Crane.

