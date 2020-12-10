Altuve's error leads to 3-0 lead for Rays in Game 2 of ALCS

Houston lost the opener, 2-1, to Tampa Bay. They look to even the score today in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — If the Houston Astros want to make a return trip to the World Series, they'll have to get past the American League's best team this season, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay won Game 1 on Sunday night, 2-1. Houston is looking to even the series Monday afternoon as the teams square off in Game 2.

Houston had a chance in the first inning, but left runners at the corners after an Alex Bregman lineout and a Kyle Tucker strikeout.

The Rays got a two-out single in the bottom half of the first frame and then Ji-Man Choi reached on an error before Manuel Margot made the Astros pay with a three-run homer.

Carlos Correa opened the second inning with a hard-hit lineout to short and Yuli Gurriel followed with a single down the right-field line. Josh Reddick popped up on the infield and then Martin Maldonado hit a ground-rule double to right, putting runners on second and third for George Springer, who fouled out to right. Margot made an incredible catch over the rail in foul ground to get the final out.