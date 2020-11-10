How the Astros and Rays stack up for Game 1 of the ALCS

Houston and Tampa Bay go head-to-head in the postseason for the second straight year.

SAN DIEGO — Houston and Tampa Bay are set to open their AL Championship Series in San Diego, with Astros left-hander Framber Valdez opposing 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

The Rays are seeking revenge after Houston beat them in five games in the AL Division Series last year.

The Astros are in the ALCS for the fourth straight year, looking for a third trip to the World Series in that span. After going 29-31 during the regular season, Houston is 5-1 in the playoffs after eliminating AL West champion Oakland in four games in the ALDS at Dodger Stadium.

Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1

Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

San Diego; Sunday, 6:37 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Framber Valdez (5-3, 3.57 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Blake Snell (4-2, 3.24 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Though the game is in San Diego, Tampa Bay will be the home team for Game 1. The Rays are 20-9 in home games. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .217 this postseason, Randy Arozarena has lead them with an average of .444, including six extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Astros have gone 9-23 away from home. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .353 this postseason, Carlos Correa leads them with an OBP of .615, including four extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .512.

LAST 10 REGULAR SEASON GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs; Astros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).