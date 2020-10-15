Correa's walk-off blast sends ALCS to Game 6

Houston avoided elimination with Carlos Correa's walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

SAN DIEGO — The Astros managed to stave off elimination for a second straight day with a dramatic Carlos Correa walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against Tampa Bay.

Thursday's 4-3 win was Houston's second straight and now the Rays' lead in the series is down to 3-2.

Game 6 is Friday.

Game updates, highlights

After a clean first inning of work by Garcia, George Springer led off the home half of the frame with a first-pitch homer to left, giving Houston a 1-0 lead.

It was Springer's 19th career postseason homer, breaking a tie with Jose Altuve for the club record.

Garcia worked around a bases-loaded jam in the second by getting Mike Zunino to fly out to right.

Blake Taylor came on in relief of Garcia to start the third and promptly gave up a solo shot to Brandon Lowe, tying the game 1-1. Taylor was replaced by Enoli Paredes with two outs in the inning. Paredes got Yandy Diaz to groundout to end the frame.

Josh Fleming, who came on for the Rays in relief in the second inning, gave up a leadoff single to Josh Reddick to leadoff the home half of the third. Martin Maldonado followed with a ringing double to right-center, putting runners on second and third with the top of the order coming up.

Michael Brantley then delivered a two-run single, giving Houston a 3-1 lead. Alex Bregman hit into a double play to end the inning.

Paredes gave up a solo homer to Randy Arozarena with one out in the top of the fifth, making it a 3-2 game.

Randy hit another homer btw pic.twitter.com/nnmTnSThQX — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 15, 2020

Andre Scrubb entered the game in relief of Paredes and got Diaz looking for the second out. Bregman made an incredible bare-handed play on a slow-roller to end the inning. Brooks Raley came on in relief of Scrubb in the sixth inning and got Lowe to strikeout swinging to end the inning.

Josh James was next in line for Dusty Baker's bullpen. He surrendered a solo homer to Ji-Man Choi to lead off the eighth, making the score 3-3. Ryan Pressly entered the game with James was forced to leave with an injury. He was able to get the final out of the inning, bringing the top of the Astros' order up in the home half of the eighth inning.