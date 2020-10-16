Astros top Rays, 7-4 to force deciding Game 7 | See highlights

After falling into an 0-3 hole in the ALCS against the Rays, Houston can now advance to the World Series with a win Saturday.

SAN DIEGO — The Houston Astros beat Tampa Bay, 7-4, Friday night to force a deciding Game 7 Saturday in San Diego. For the third time, the Astros staved off elimination and the American League Championship Series is tied at 3 games apiece.

George Springer and José Altuve keyed a four-run rally in the fifth inning and Framber Valdéz pitched six brilliant innings

The Astros are one win from their third World Series in four seasons and joining the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to rally from a 3-0 deficit to win a seven-game series. The Red Sox stunned the New York Yankees to win the ALCS before winning their first World Series in 86 seasons.

Below are highlights from the game.

Astros vs. Rays Game 6 highlights

Rays 1, Astros 0

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on this Willy Adames' double.

Astros 2,Rays 1

George Springer gave the Astros the lead in the 5th with this two-run single.

Astros 4, Rays 1

And the very next batter -- Jose Altuve -- drive in Springer with a double. After a wild pitch, Altuve came in on Carlos Correa's single and the Astros went up 4-1!

Astros 5, Rays 1

Kyle Tucker hit his first postseason home run in the sixth to extend Houston's lead to 5-1

Astros 6, Rays 1

Michael Brantly's seventh-inning single drove in Jose Altuve, who had also singled and the Astros went up 6-1.

Astros 7, Rays 2

Manuel Margot stopped the bleeding for Tampa Bay with a home run to cut the lead to 7-2 in the eighth.

The first over (8) of the #ALCS hits in Game 6. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/L1NaP15YqI — MLB Picks (@MLBPicks) October 17, 2020

Astros 7, Rays 4

Manuel Margo hit his second home run of the game, a two-run, two-out shot in the bottom of the eighth to tighten things up in San Diego.