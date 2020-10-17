How to watch Astros vs Rays in Game 7 of the ALCS

Astros on the brink of history after forcing Game 7 in the American League Championship Series.

HOUSTON — The Astros are channeling the 2004 Red Sox, hoping to “cowboy up” for a stunning comeback that could send them to the World Series in Arlington, Texas.

The only task left — winning Game 7 of their AL Championship Series against the Rays.

Trailing 3-0 in the series earlier this week, Houston players watched a documentary about Boston’s rally from a similar deficit against the Yankees — the only time in baseball’s 116-year postseason history a club trailed 3-0 and advanced.

Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound for the Astros while former Astro Charlie Morton will start for the Rays.