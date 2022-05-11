Astros baby boom: Kat Pressly said wives lean on each other when hubbies are on the road

The wife of Astros closer Ryan Pressly has her hands full with an 11-month-old and 3-month-old. She says becoming a dad was a game changer for Ryan.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros returned home Friday after three wild World Series games in Philly.

Many of the players' and coaches' wives and children traveled with the team, including closer Ryan Pressly's family.

While dad was on the field, Kat Pressly had her hands full with 1-year-old Wyatt and 3-month-old Hunter.

"They're Irish twins,11 months apart and both born just in time for the postseason," Kat told us.

Fresh off the bus from the airport, Ryan took Hunter so Kat could stop by our Avenida Studio to chat with Shern-Min Chow.

Pressly pitched well in the 3-2 win over the Phillies in the crucial Game 5 and was part of a historic combined no-hitter in Game 4.

"This is a make-or-break night," Kat said. "We feel the nerves, we have the confidence, so when they win, it is so much better when it's a nail-biter."

Especially with his family there to celebrate.

Kat said becoming a dad was a game-changer for Ryan.

"It gives him more to play for," Kat said.

And having her and the kids around gives him a welcome break from baseball.

"If he's by himself, he's thinking about what's coming."

They're not the only Astros couple juggling baseball and babies.

"I felt like last year we had like an Astros baby boom: Two baby showers, each one we were celebrating four people, we had eight babies last year," Kat said.

The families and wives lean on each other.