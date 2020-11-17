Astros working on deal to add Skeeters as farm club

Houston's current AAA team is the Round Rock Express, but that is expected to change soon.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are working on a deal to make the Sugar Land Skeeters a part of their farm system.

A source told KHOU 11 that nothing will be official until Major League Baseball announces its major overhaul of the minor league system.

The Astros currently have seven minor league affiliates:

Round Rock Express (AAA)

Corpus Christi Hooks (AA)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers (A Adv.)

Quad Cities River Bandits (A)

Tri-City ValleyCats (Class A Short Season)

Dominican Summer League Astros (Rookie)

Gulf Coast League Astros (Rookie)