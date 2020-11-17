Astros working on deal to add Skeeters as farm club

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are working on a deal to make the Sugar Land Skeeters a part of their farm system.
A source told KHOU 11 that nothing will be official until Major League Baseball announces its major overhaul of the minor league system.
- Round Rock Express (AAA)
- Corpus Christi Hooks (AA)
- Fayetteville Woodpeckers (A Adv.)
- Quad Cities River Bandits (A)
- Tri-City ValleyCats (Class A Short Season)
- Dominican Summer League Astros (Rookie)
- Gulf Coast League Astros (Rookie)
The Skeeters entered the Atlantic League as an expansion team in 2010. The league is not affiliated with MLB. The Skeeters play at Constellation Field.