Astros working on deal to add Skeeters as farm club

Houston's current AAA team is the Round Rock Express, but that is expected to change soon.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are working on a deal to make the Sugar Land Skeeters a part of their farm system.

A source told KHOU 11 that nothing will be official until Major League Baseball announces its major overhaul of the minor league system.

The Astros currently have seven minor league affiliates:

  • Round Rock Express (AAA)
  • Corpus Christi Hooks (AA)
  • Fayetteville Woodpeckers (A Adv.)
  • Quad Cities River Bandits (A)
  • Tri-City ValleyCats (Class A Short Season)
  • Dominican Summer League Astros (Rookie)
  • Gulf Coast League Astros (Rookie)

The Skeeters entered the Atlantic League as an expansion team in 2010. The league is not affiliated with MLB. The Skeeters play at Constellation Field.

    

