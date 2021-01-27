Astros to allow limited number of fans for 2021 games

A spokesperson for the organization said capacity will be limited to about 25 percent for the 2021 games.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Astros take the field at Minute Maid Park this season, they’ll do it in front of their fans for the first time since the World Series in 2019.

The Astros have advertised ticket plans on their website. Single-game tickets have not gone on sale yet.

Even before the start of the season on April 1, the Astros will welcome fans to their Spring Training games in the Grapefruit League starting Feb. 27 at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in Florida. Tickets are set to go on sale before the end of this month.